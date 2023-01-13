The Irrigator

Wamoon sewerage project to get underway by the end of January 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Shire Council's manager water and waste water John Pearson, group manager of operations Tom Steele and H2H Plumbing owner Rob Slade. Picture by Talia Pattison

A PROJECT decades in the making will finally get underway at the end of this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.