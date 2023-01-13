A PROJECT decades in the making will finally get underway at the end of this month.
For years Wamoon residents have been calling for a solution to the village's sewerage issues and, while the project received state government funding some years back, there have been many delays for the project since that time.
However, residents will start to see work taking place from the end of January, with the project expected to be completed by July.
Leeton Shire Council has a budget of $3.6 million to complete the work, but the contracted price is less than that figure, according to manager of operations Tom Steele.
H2H Plumbing was awarded the contract for the work, which will involve under boring in an attempt to keep excavation to a minimum.
There is around seven kilometres of pipe to be installed from Leeton back to Wamoon, as well as pipe work around the village.
Around 64 mini pump stations will need to be installed at each property in the village.
A community meeting was held in December in Wamoon to answer questions and update residents on where the project was up to.
"There was some trepidation from residents in terms of change, costs, having us on people's property to do the work," H2H Plumbing owner Rob Slade said.
"However, I think all in all people are looking forward to it finally happening.
"There's going to be many benefits for the residents. It will free up some of their land, there's environmental benefits as well."
The design of the project has had many alterations throughout its course, but with everything now locked in, work can finally start.
Mr Steele said barring any wet weather delays, the project will be completed by the end of July. "We're confident the project will also come in under budget," he said.
"We've done a lot of pre-planning on our end and Rob's team have done the same.
"Residents have been engaged with what's happening.
"It's been a long time coming, but as I said with all of the pre-planning and engagement that we've done, we're hopeful it will be a smooth process now for everyone."
