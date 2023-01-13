The Irrigator

Bishop Mark Edwards mourns his old footy coach, Cardinal George Pell

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
January 13 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the nation reflects on the controversial legacy of the late Cardinal George Pell, the divisive figure has been remembered as a "passionate footy coach" by the head of Wagga's Catholic Diocese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.