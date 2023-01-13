The Irrigator

Leeton will receive a cool million dollar bonus to put towards repairing flood-damaged roads

Peta Betts, Sam Farraway and Wes Fang visited the MIA to make the announcement. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Leeton will receive a cool million dollars to put towards road repairs after last year's floods, as part of a 20 million dollar emergency fund from the state government.

