The Irrigator

Gogeldrie Riverside Park enjoying solid numbers during 2022-23 summer season

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dump point has been installed at the Gogeldrie Riverside Park as part of ongoing improvements to the facility. Picture supplied

AS IMPROVEMENTS continue to be made at a popular spot in Leeton so too does its patronage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.