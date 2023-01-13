AS IMPROVEMENTS continue to be made at a popular spot in Leeton so too does its patronage.
The Gogeldrie Weir Riverside Park had a boost in visitor numbers throughout the festive period and into January, with campers coming from near and far to enjoy the facility.
There is also plenty happening at the park to further entice people to visit, stay and play.
During the first six months of the current financial year, significant improvements have been made to the function shed kitchen area.
This has included new stainless steel bench tops, fridges and an oven/gas cooktop installed.
An outdoor awning went up at the front of the kiosk/office area in November for the enjoyment of visitors to the park, a RV dump point was successfully installed in early December and a new amenities block servicing the boat ramp end of the park will be installed by the end of February.
These works were part of Leeton Shire Council's budget for the 2022-23 financial year.
Council is also still investigating funding options for the Gogeldrie Weir "master plan", which would see even more improvements and expansion in a bid to make it a tourism hot spot for the shire.
"Council applied for funding early last year to complete several elements of the plan, but were unfortunately unsuccessful in what was a highly-competitive funding round," council's manager of business services Brent Lawrence said.
"We're currently awaiting the outcome of a grant funding application to install a new 'adventure play space and should hear an outcome regarding this funding opportunity by early February."
"If you're thinking of staying at Gogeldrie Riverside Park over the Australia Day long weekend, camping spots are booking out fast so get in now."
Book a site by private messaging the Gogeldrie Riverside Park Facebook page or phoning the caretakers Martin and Tracy on 0408 125 751.
