The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton announce A grade coach ahead of 2023 season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Gillespie will step into the A grade coaching role at Leeton-Whitton for the 2023 season. Picture by Liam Warren

Leeton-Whitton have announced 2022 netball club person of the year, Libby Gillespie, as their 2023 A grade coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.