WELCOME to the New Year of 2023.
We hope you all had a wonderful, safe Christmas.
COVID has certainly caused considerable disruptions in past years with family gatherings and holidays, se hope the 2022-23 holiday season has provided an opportunity for families to travel to finally be together again over this festive season.
We know COVID is still prevalent in the community, so don't let those other medical issues be put aside for fear of catching COVID.
Most importantly, just ensure your vaccinations are all up to date, follow the sanitisation, masking and distancing guidelines to give you the best protection. Everyone stay safe and well.
Christmas celebrations for the Leeton sub-branch took a different turn last year from the more formal festive evening usually held each year.
We had an open invitation to all past and present serving members of the forces to join us, bringing along their children.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Face painting and a visit by Santa went down very well with young and old.
The sub-branch is holding its first meeting for the year, which will also include the annual general meeting on Wednesday, February 1 at 5pm at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
At this AGM, all the executive positions will be vacated as their three-year term is completed, and a new executive will be elected.
All members, including auxiliary, are encouraged to attend, have a say and show support for the incoming executive.
Following the meeting, everyone is invited to gather for a subsided dinner. Members are reminded Leeton subs are also now due.
The morning cuppa gatherings for auxiliary, sub-branch and any past and present members of the defence forces, will commence again on Saturday, February 18 at the Leeton Soldiers Club coffee shop at 10am. All welcome.
