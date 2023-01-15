The Irrigator

Leagues Panthers and Coro Cougars pick up GDCA first grade victories

By Liam Warren
Updated January 16 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:52am
Leagues Panthers have extended their winning streak to four games after taking out the top-of-the-table clash with Hanwood at Graham McGann Oval.

