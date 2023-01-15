Leagues Panthers have extended their winning streak to four games after taking out the top-of-the-table clash with Hanwood at Graham McGann Oval.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hanwood was able to make a strong start, with Jordan Whitworth (32) and Dean Catanzariti (34) able to put on 54 for the first wicket.
Outside of the top two, only Michael Crosato (18) was able to make a start as Jack Rowston (4/16) had a field day against his former club as Hanwood were bowled out for 117.
Josh Carn was able to make an early breakthrough when he picked up Matt Keenan (0), but the Panthers were able to work through the loss of an early wicket.
Rowston (27) and Reece Matheson were able to get their side into a match-winning position before Jimmy Binks (10*) and Matheson (65*) got their side over the line for a seven-wicket win.
In the other game, Coro jumped into second on the ladder after coming away with a two-wicket win over Exies.
