AFTER making it through his first Tour de Cure relatively unscathed, former Leeton resident Terry Tyrrell has decided to put his body on the line for a second time.
Not only that, he has plans to participate in at least 10 of the annual rides, which are known for their gruelling and tough days on the bike as cyclists raise money for cancer research, awareness and prevention programs.
Taking part is something that is personal for Mr Tyrrell, who lost both his mother and father to the disease.
The former resident was back in his home town throughout the Christmas and New Year break, spending time with his family and friends, as well as continuing his training for the ride.
"I think the ride will be a bit easier this year because last year I was really apprehensive because I hadn't eight/nine days straight, I hadn't ridden in a peloton for a long time, so I wasn't sure how I would go," Mr Tyrrell said.
"But it worked out to be great. Knowing all of that, I'm taking on more of a leadership role this year for the ride. I've been nominated team captain to help guys get to the start line and get through the ride."
This year's ride will take place from March 16 to 24, starting in Coffs Harbour and finishing in Noosa.
As team captain, Mr Tyrrell has around 15 or 16 other riders under his wing.
They connect both online and in person ahead of the ride to get to know each other, as well as train as a group where they can.
"There's some new faces and returning faces," Mr Tyrrell said.
"There's already a lot of fun and banter going around.
"It's certainly is a big, family-oriented ride. When I signed up last year it was like walking into a big, warm, friendly cuddle.
"There were so many people there willing to help and pass on their knowledge.
"It is a big ride that everyone does, but everyone is there for the same reason.
"We all want to find a cure for cancer or prolong someone's life. That's why we do it and why so many people keep coming back to the ride."
Mr Tyrrell was hopeful residents would be able to donate to his fundraising efforts as part of the ride, but if not he said there was something else the community could do.
"My biggest advice is for everyone to be on top of their checks," he said. "Have those important examinations and conversations with your doctor, do it now because early detection with so many of the different types of cancer is absolutely vital. Don't put it off because you're too busy."
To donate to Mr Tyrrell's Tour de Cure fundraising efforts visit https://tourdecure.grassrootz.com/signature-tour-2023/terry-tyrrell?tab=updates.
