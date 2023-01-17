THE hot and dry conditions failed to deter the 150 players who turned out for round eight of twilight golf last week.
Teams will be split into divisions after 11 rounds, so another three weeks of play to go until then.
That will leave six rounds following the split, with the grand final to be held on March 26.
Captains remind your players to put this date on their calendars.
New player Adam Ingold is the player of the round after returning a nett 30 on Sunday morning.
Adam and Jane Wright have joined Men at Work and both look likely to be valuable inclusions. Matty Piper was solid with 31 as was Rod Emerson, who both tackled to heat last Friday night, with Emerson loving the test drive of the new PING G430 driver.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Col Peet, Russ Cody, Travis Irvin, Anthony Parks, Michael Day and Pat Veechie all had three under par 32s, with a host of players on 33 where the ball competition cut off.
Kiss My Putt went from first to seventh in one week.
The Waratah Warmburners now hold a 15-stroke lead over The Floggers, with new teams the Ball Washers and Upside Pineapples still in the top 10.
The Wormburners are having their best season mostly due to form of Steve Turner, Gracie Henman, Chris Butler and some guy called Tommy.
