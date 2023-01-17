A 45-YEAR-OLD is in a serious, but stable condition following a serious accident just outside of Yanco on the weekend.
The vehicle the woman was travelling in hot a tree on Innisvale Lane at Euroley, with emergency services from across the shire called to attend the scene about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 14.
NSW Ambulance worked to stabilise the woman, who was trapped inside the vehicle, while crews from both the Leeton and Narrandera VRA Rescue Squads worked to remove her.
Leeton police and brigades from the Rural Fire Service also attended.
Police said the woman was airlifted from the scene and taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Police have reminded motorists of the need to be safe and vigilant on the roads at all times.
