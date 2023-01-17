A YOUNG woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after she allegedly threw a bottle of water at a policewoman in Leeton.
Police said the alleged incident happened around 1am on January 14 when they stopped at a licensed venue to assist in moving crowds along as they left the hotel for the night.
Officers spoke with two women who they allege were being abusive towards them and it was then a 21-year-old woman allegedly threw the bottle of water at the female officer.
The bottle allegedly struck the police officer on the shoulder.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 21-year-old was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where she was charged with assaulting a police officer.
She was granted conditional bail and will front Leeton Local Court in February.
The female police officer was uninjured.
A 69-YEAR-OLD man has had his licence suspended after he was allegedly caught drink driving in Leeton on January 13.
The man was driving a white station wagon around 9.25pm when he was stopped at a stationary roadside breath testing site on Wamoon Avenue.
Police allege the man returned a positive result and was arrested and taken to Leeton police station for further analysis, which returned a reading of 0.086.
As well as having his licence suspended, the man will need to appear in court after being charged with mid-range PCA.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.