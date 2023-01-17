The Irrigator

A 21-year-old woman was charged with assaulting a female police officer in Leeton

By Talia Pattison
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
The young woman was charged with assaulting a police officer.

A YOUNG woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after she allegedly threw a bottle of water at a policewoman in Leeton.

