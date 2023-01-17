SNAKES, bearded dragons and crocodiles aren't the usual patrons one would expect to find at the Leeton library.
However, that was the case this week when the Reptiles on the Go crew stopped by as part of the library's school holiday program.
Hailing from Sydney, the crew brought many scaly friends along for the ride in a bid to educate young children, create awareness of these animals and speak about conservation efforts.
The inclusive experience at the Leeton library on Tuesday morning allowed children to get up close with crocodiles, lizards, turtles, snakes and more.
Ben Harvey from Reptiles on the Go said he enjoyed getting out into communities to teach children about these animals.
"I like seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids, especially by being able to break down some of the misconceptions that might be out there when it comes to these animals," he said.
"They realise the animals aren't as scary as they think they are, so it's great to see the joy we bring."
The Reptiles on the Go program attracted more than 30 people to the morning session at the library, with other activities also proving popular throughout the break.
Mr Harvey said it was important for programs such as this to reach young audiences like the one in Leeton.
"It's all about conservation and teaching audiences of all ages how important these animals are to the environment and the ecosystem," he said.
"We need to look after the environment and the animals as it is all part of what we exist in."
