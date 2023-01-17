A LEETON couple is throwing open the doors to their home to movie buffs in the shire.
Anne Elliott and Richard Dziendziel have lived in Leeton for 18 months and have decided the perfect way to escape the summer heat is to start a cinema club.
Ms Elliott is originally from Leeton and has enjoyed returning to her home town. She hopes the idea of a cinema club will appeal to a broad cross-section of residents.
Aimed to be held once a fortnight at the pair's home, the cinema club can currently accommodate for a maximum of 12 people.
The inaugural meeting of the group was held on January 14, with the screening of the film Barbarella starring Jane Fonda.
The summer series of meetings will feature cult films from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
Ms Elliott said the idea was to meet new people, share in films, have a casual chat about them and enjoy each other's company out of the heat.
"It's a great thing to do, you can do it indoors, enjoy some light refreshments and meet people with similar interests," she said.
"We're going to be offering local gelato and some other refreshments that are local and sustainable. We want to have that local produce and all of these refreshments are free for people when they come along.
"We'll hold it every fortnight on a Saturday. The next film will be The Graduate.
"We both love Alfred Hitchcock, so we'll screen a couple of his as well."
The pair's home is the perfect place for the club, with a big screen television, cool air-conditioning and beautiful surrounds.
Both Ms Elliott and Mr Dziendziel hope to continue the cinema club into the cooler months as well.
Other films on the roster, which can also adapt and change with the input of members, include Play Misty for Me, The Birds and Flash Gordon.
"Films are something we both enjoy, so why not share it with other people," Ms Elliott said. Interested residents should email cloudlands@iinet.net.au for more information.
