I WOULD like to take this opportunity to express my sense of pride at being president of this great club - the Leeton United Football Club.
This past weekend we played host to APIA Leichhardt FC, Wagga City Wanderers FC and West Griffith SC in the inaugural Riverina Festival of Football.
What we achieved to host this event couldn't have happened without the assistance of some amazing people.
Firstly, my committee and volunteers; the way you went about your duties in the heat, in the canteen and outdoors was amazing.
To Frank and Lena Porcu and Gino and Rose Amato, your assistance over the weekend was incredible.
To Ian Pascoe from the Leeton Phantoms Rugby Union Club, thanks for your support in the canteen and running the bar for us all day.
Also, to the Leeton Greens Rugby League Club for your assistance in helping with storage and use of the canteen equipment.
To Leeton Shire Council's hard-working parks and recreation team for what you achieved in getting our town's sporting precinct to a high standard.
Also, to councillors Sandra Nardi and Michael Kidd and events co-ordinator Fran Macdonald for your involvement in helping us attract this event to Leeton.
Thanks also goes to the NSW government. Thank you to the clubs that made this happen - APIA Leichhardt FC, Leeton United, Wagga City Wanderers FC, West Griffith SC.
It was pleasing to see all matches played in the right spirit.
Thanks to our Leeton United juniors for participating in your match in the heat of the day. To the referees, thank you for your hard work and dedication throughout the day.
To our club sponsors - Leeton Soldiers Club, Flagbrook Homes, Felix Joinery, Amato Real Estate, Hotel Leeton, Lanham Jewellers, SportsPower Leeton and Mick's Bakehouse.
Thanks to the Golden Apple Super IGA and Woolworths.
Lastly, to all the wonderful people that attended to support our event and enjoyed the football in the January heat.
It was pleasing to see you all enjoy watching a truly special day of football.
Rod Harrison
Leeton United FC
President
