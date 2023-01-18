AFTER a break for the festive season, last week was the resumption of the Leeton Soldiers Club's Thursday social bowls day.
The summer start time of 9.30am attracted a good roll up of 22 enthusiastic bowlers.
Rink four saw the showdown of the day between Greg Caffery and his team of Glen Neyland and Alan Breed against the very confident Rattles Retallick, Bert Dale and Rob Graham.
Skipper Retallick continued his run of outs, albeit by the smallest of margins, being defeated this time by an extremely-determined Caffery outfit 19-18.
On rink six, Steve Pauling was the star of the John Leech/Phil Morris top-of-the-table clash after posting two resting touchers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However his heroics went unrewarded after Morris' team came from 10-5 down to record a convincing 23-16 win.
On rink five, more chalk had to be called for after Bill Creber had an extraordinary morning with countless touchers on his way to leading his team of Bruce Dale and Larry Harrison, to a very comfortable 21-12 victory over club president Len Eason's side.
The final game of the day saw a reluctant Dennis Dean overcome his morning bowling phobia to record an emphatic 18-6 win over club legend Jack Collard.
Resting touchers on the day belonged to Pauling and Harrison, while David Noad registered the day's only wrong bias.
The draw has been released for the 2023 pennant season with both Soldiers teams, grades five and seven, scheduled to meet the Leeton and District Bowling Club at 9am on Sunday, February 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.