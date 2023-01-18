The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's men's bowlers return to the greens for first time in 2023

By Wrong Bias
January 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club champion John Leech makes a delivery. Picture supplied

AFTER a break for the festive season, last week was the resumption of the Leeton Soldiers Club's Thursday social bowls day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.