WITH the nation's day just around the corner, it is time to meet the 2023 nominees for Leeton's Australia Day awards.
Winners will be announced during the official ceremony on January 26 in Mountford Park.
2023 nominees across the differing categories are:
Leeton United was the back-to-back first grade champions in the Football Wagga competition in 2022.
The club has had a busy couple of years despite COVID interruptions, including the introduction of two new futsal competitions for juniors and senior players.
It has also had an increasing number of female participants within the club over the past several seasons and continues to build a strong junior base through its MiniRoos program, local town soccer competition and representative sides.
The club has also implemented a junior academy program for up and coming players.
It also recently hosted the successful Festival of Football in Leeton for the first time.
This year Leeton United marks 100 years of soccer in Leeton, which has always been about sportsmanship, family, fitness, personal development and friendship.
Leeton Little Athletics has been offering its fun program to the shire's youngsters for more than 50 years.
It teaches a wide range of skills to encourage children to participate in sport, catering for children aged three to 17, operating every October through to March.
The club aims to provide a complementary alternative to team sports and is open to people of all abilities.
Leeton Little Athletics and its participants attend many carnivals, including playing host themselves to more than 200 athletes from across the state, helping boost the local economy.
The committee is friendly, dedicated and hard-working, introducing new initiatives in recent years, including health canteen options, merchandise and more.
The club is also renowned for having many of their athletes represent Leeton at top levels of athletic competitions, with all participants focused on achieving their best.
Its membership has grown to over 170 registered athletes, making it the largest club in the western Riverina zone.
The Leeton Greens had a hugely-successful season in 2022, with four of their five teams winning Group 20 premierships.
The club has been part of the community for 102 years, with the majority of its players all living and working in town or attending school here.
The Greens pride themselves on inclusion for all teams, players, volunteers, supporters and families.
It puts hard work and effort into nurturing its junior base, who are the future of the club. Many of the club's senior players, both male and female, hold coaching roles with the junior teams.
The club also supports the town wherever possible, in 2022 assisting with catering at events like the Leeton Show and Light Up Leeton.
2022 saw the successful return of the much-loved Leeton SunRice Festival after it was forced to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
Thousands of people attended throughout the weekend, which included all of the usual favourites such as the street parade, Festival on Mountford, balloon glow and much more.
The three Ambassador Quest entrants also did their part for the community, with $30,000 distributed to local community groups and not-for-profits.
The small, but determined committee worked hard to make sure this event go again go ahead for the town of Leeton during what was a tough time when it came to rules and regulations and what would need to be done.
Fran has worked tirelessly for the people of Leeton in many events and charities over the years, including the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch.
Fran is known to have a heart of gold and will do anything to help, with many of her hours devoted to the community and making sure everyone is looked after.
She is always the first person to raise a hand and never expects any thanks for what she does because of her love of Leeton.
Leonie is known for her support of community organisations, particularly the U3A group.
She has run support groups for members of the community, last year she wrote a play for the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton and she is a member of the Leeton Writers Group.
Leonie also contributes monthly columns to The Irrigator and always has the community in mind.
Many find her an admirable community leader who is the original quiet achiever.
Tanya goes above and beyond for the community through her many roles.
She is known to help with Meals on Wheels outside of her business hours, and is a volunteer with the Leeton Harness Racing Club and the Leeton Junior Rugby League Club.
Tanya helped organise a loved Meals on Wheels volunteer's funeral when there was no family to do so, she uses her skills as a volunteer to help the community and goes above and beyond when it comes to her workplace, particularly outside of normal operating hours.
Just recently, during the Christmas break when a lot of businesses were closed, she secured cooling services for an elderly person.
Bill is a community-minded person, a quiet achiever who works tirelessly for each group he is associated with.
Bill is involved with a long list of groups in Leeton, volunteering his time most days to keep them running.
They include the Leeton Show Society, Leeton Showground Trust, Rotary Club of Leeton, MS Society MIA branch, the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club and more.
In 2019 when the show society was finding it hard to fill the role of president, Bill stepped up to take it on, and remains in that position today.
He kept volunteer numbers high during the COVID years. His role as treasurer of the showground trust also keeps him busy, taking bookings for the function room, meeting with contractors, council staff, politicians and more.
Bill has been vital in securing much-needed funding for many projects at the showground.
He can always be found cooking the barbecue for Rotary and helping out at many community events.
Bill is known to be a hard worker, but also kind, caring, happy and appreciative, always putting the needs of others before himself.
Jodie is continuing to build a company which gives people with a disability the chance to live an ordinary life.
Through this she has raised awareness of disabilities and helped countless of people and their families across the family.
Jodie is a supporter of groups such as the Leeton Show Society and the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club through sponsorship and volunteering.
She has also offered free workshops to assist people who need help with the NDIS, she loves nothing more than helping people living with a disability to find their full potential and to give them a voice.
Mike has dedicated his retirement years to looking after his family, including his young grandchildren.
He gives his all to ensuring his grandchildren are cared for, looked after and have a positive future ahead of them. He has been a rock to many who have come across him during their lives.
Darcy is known for his dedication to his work and volunteering his time with the Leeton United Football Club.
Darcy has assisted with administration with this club, as well as coached in the junior competition and representative sides, as well as playing in the senior fixture.
He was pivotal in the implementation of the club's Junior Academy Program.
Darcy's dedication now provides multiple junior programs aimed at fun, making friendships and personal development.
His committed has also led to the senior part of the club being an attractive option for adults looking to participate in football.
Darcy is down-to-earth and committed to volunteering at a young age.
Ellena is a young community member who is excelling as a young athlete and academically.
She has consistently participated in individual and team sports since she was six, and last year qualified for state level competitions in athletics and swimming.
Ellena has become a wonderful role model across multiple sports in the Leeton community.
She is committed to her training, has solid leadership skills, loves to develop friendships across different age groups, schools and towns and has excellent sportsmanship.
Ellena has been a sports captain with Leeton Public School and volunteers her time through things like selling raffle tickets and baking for cake stalls.
A school captain at Parkview Public School in 2022, Xavier is known for his leadership skills, sporting prowess and friendly nature.
He was selected to represent the Riverina School Sporting Association at the NSW Primary Schools Sporting Association state carnivals in Touch, Basketball, Rugby League and Australian Rules Football.
Xavier also went on to represent NSW at the Australian Football School Sport Australia Championship held in Adelaide.
Xavier received a Riverina Blue Citation and was also awarded the NSW Premier's Sporting Challenge Scholarship Award in recognition on his school sporting achievements in 2022.
Outside of school sport, he was also selected to represent NSW Country at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
Xavier's achievements provide inspiration to others in small rural communities that success is not limited to your location. He is a leader on and off the field and is always encouraging others.
Xavier is dedicated and works hard to achieve his goals while always remaining humble.
Junaid is known for helping people in the community and when they see someone they will definitely go out and help them.
Junaid achieved an award in helping with schools athletics and helps others build confidence and feel comfortable. This nominee is a kind, warm-hearted person and is inspiring to those around him. Junaid is a talented rugby league player and young athlete, always assisting these clubs as well.
Ruby has excelled at three sports in the past 12 months, swimming, netball and squash.
She attended state carnivals for swimming, netball (as an official) and squash. Ruby has also excelled in local sporting events also while swimming, umpiring netball and squash. Ruby is a member of the Leeton Yanco Swim Club, Leeton Soldiers Squash Club, Leeton Netball Association, Southern Sports Academy and Barellan Two Blues Netball Football Club.
Ruby has represented herself, her school and community at a extremely high level in all three of her current chosen sports. She has been commended on her fair-minded attitude, her conscientiousness and her commitment to always giving her best.
Ruby has represented the town, her school and her family with pride at multiple state level and, even though she has a moderate hearing loss, she takes this in her stride.
Ruby is humble in her abilities and is often helping younger sports people in her chosen sports. She has received many awards and accolades for her efforts.
Ben plays soccer for Leeton United Football Club juniors. He is a team player and values respect for his teammates.
Ben always assists the coaches and his teammates at training sessions and, while his season in 2022 ended with a broken tibia, he was always on hand to help. He is supported by his teammates to get him back on the field in 2023. Ben is the future for his generation of young footballers for Leeton and we will continue to see his name from here on.
Josephine's achievements, particularly when it comes to sport, could fill many pages.
She had a big 2022, achieving an incredible range of achievements in sporting, performing arts and scholastic endeavours. These included representation with NSW Primary School Sports Association basketball team at the national championships in Bendigo, she was a NSW under 14s basketball representative at the Southern Cross National Championships in Melbourne and was the Riverina player of the tournament at the NSWPSSA basketball championships.
Josephine is also a talented netballer, also representing at a high level with that sport. She was a sporting blue recipient, age champion for both swimming and athletics and won several trophies with sporting clubs in Leeton.
Her performances on the sporting field and achievements in leadership have had wide-reaching impacts upon peers and the community she lives in.
Last year Josephine was a school captain at Parkview Public School and also received the Director of Educational Leadership for Leadership.
She has proven to be an outstanding role model for her peers by her achievements, work ethic, empathy and inclusive attitude towards others.
****
All nominations have been summarised for the purpose of this report and may not reflect every achievement made by the individual or group listed.
