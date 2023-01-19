After 50 years of operating the Barellan Swimming Pool, Heather and Emil White have decided to change lanes and retire.
The couple have been familiar and welcoming faces at the facility for decades, not only for Barellan swimmers but also those from Yenda, Griffith and beyond.
A qualified swimming coach and instructor, Heather has been operating the pool since she was 17.
"It's been a huge part of our lives," she said.
"We're both really proud of what we've achieved. It's going to be extremely difficult to step away, but we know it's time.
"There comes a point when you decide you want to concentrate on other parts of your life and for us that includes our grandchildren and family."
All those years ago, Heather never envisioned she would be operating the pool today.
"It started when a friend suggested I fill in for a year or two. Eventually Emil and I fell in love with it. We're proud of the accomplishments we've made, and we know whoever takes it on will have a great asset on their hands."
Her experience as swim instructor for some 40 years has seen her teach some of the strongest swimmers the basics from a young age.
"She's taught hundreds of people to swim and that goes back a long way," Emil said.
"It's been hugely satisfying for her. Currently she's in the process of completing this year's swimming lessons and, as always, the youngsters are excelling."
In recent years, a large amount of infrastructure and additions have been delivered at the pool, including undercover walkways, solar blankets, heating, new pool filters, and more.
While much of the work was made possible by state government funding and the Narrandera Shire Council, the Barellan Swimming Club as well as Heather and Emil's lobbying have also played crucial roles.
"It's been wonderful to have those funds and use them to help the pool function even better. We're very proud of the work that's gone into the facility, and we thank everyone who has helped us along the way," Emil said.
In recent years, communities such as Griffith and Leeton have taken notice of the pool's excellent amenities.
"We have classes from Griffith, Yoogali and Beelbangera schools come out for their end of school swim or carnivals. Sometimes there might be as many as 80 kids on site which is excellent," Emil said.
"The great thing about that is the kids come to love the pool, so their parents tend to bring them back during school holidays."
While new lessees are yet to be signed, the Whites are hoping whoever takes over will maintain the facility as it is.
"Mostly what I hope to see is someone who can continue coaching the swimming club, can teach swimming lessons and hold water aerobics classes," Heather said.
"Although we won't be running the pool from next season, I'll certainly be looking forward to coming back and having a cool off now and again."
Those who have spent time at the Barellan Swimming Pool are invited to attend a farewell dinner next month.
Organised by the Swimming Club, the event will be held at the Barellan Community Hall on February 25 and further details are yet to be announced.
"We're looking forward to catching up with as many people as possible we have had at the pool over the years," Heather said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
