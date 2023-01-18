The Irrigator

Leeton Greens league tag team to be coached by Jade Butler in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Butler will coach the Leeton Greens league tag side this season. Picture supplied

JADE Butler is no stranger to the Leeton Greens Football Club and he has set some lofty goals for his side in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.