JADE Butler is no stranger to the Leeton Greens Football Club and he has set some lofty goals for his side in 2023.
Butler has taken on the coaching role of the Greens' league tag side and is hoping the team will be able to go back-to-back as premiers this season.
The Leeton side had an outstanding 2022 season, bringing home the trophy in fine fashion and already the hard work has started to replicate that form.
Butler comes to the role having played for the Greens as a junior, he assisted with coaching duties of the club's reserve grade side in 2019 and has also played with Barellan.
With club pre-season back underway this week, Butler was keen to see where his side was placed.
"We train as a club for the first few weeks of pre-season and then break off into our teams," Butler said.
"One of the best things about coaching the girls is they are always keeping their fitness up, even in the off-season, which is really great.
"I'm looking forward to coaching them this season and seeing what we can achieve as a group."
A gym owner, Butler also has the added bonus of putting the team through their paces at his popular fitness facility or when the side is needing to change their routine up.
"I thought taking on the role of coach would be a bit of a challenge for me, so I'm really looking forward to it," Butler said.
"Tag is different to the men's football in many ways, so hopefully we can all work together to improve as a team and see where the season takes us.
"They are one of the most coachable sides at the Greenies because they are always willing to learn, hence why they are always successful.
"The goal is definitely to go back-to-back, but obviously there's a lot of hard work to do between now and then."
While not 100 per cent locked in, the league tag side will likely have a trial match with Albury in the lead up to the season getting underway, as well as participating in the annual Group 20 knockout.
Pre-season training for all grades will continue in the weeks ahead for the Greens, with all players new and returning encouraged to take part.
The club will also be represented at the 2023 Leeton Australia Day awards having been nominated in the group of the year category following the success of 2022 where four of five teams brought home premierships.
