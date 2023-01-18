THE future of the Leeton Bidgee Classic could be in jeopardy as organisers have again been forced to make the tough decision to cancel the event for the third straight year.
The classic was one of the last big events to be held in 2020 before the COVID pandemic struck and it was called off again in 2021 for this same reason.
However, in 2022 the event was unable to go ahead due to a risk assessment determining the area was unsafe following flooding.
It was much wetter towards the end of last year and that risk assessment hasn't been able to go ahead, with most National Parks inaccessible.
Another big factor in the cancellation of the 2023 classic was the lack of manpower and volunteers to assist in bringing the event back to life.
"The Deniliquin one was cancelled as well for very similar reasons," Leeton Bidgee Classic's Paul Smith said.
"We have to acquire a permit from National Parks because we are using the park area for campers, but they have said the parks won't be open until the end of the March because they haven't had enough time to go through and do risk assessments on them.
"The other thing is we just don't have the manpower. It's a little bit hard to get it back to how it used to be."
The Leeton Bidgee Classic will now look to hold a meeting in the near future to get the ball rolling for next year.
"We're going to convene a meeting probably next month to start working on ideas and get a committee together for 2024," Mr Smith said. "It's very hard to get people because everyone is so busy.
"We'd love anyone who is interested to put their hand up. OzFish are very good with us, especially with supplying resources, but boots on the ground is what we need."
Blackwater during the recent flooding, while relatively minor in the area where the classic is held, was another reason behind the decision to cancel.
"We did have some fish kills reported around the Gogeldrie area, so that's another thing to keep in mind, we didn't want to be sending a heap of people out there fishing at once ... we didn't want to impact on the surviving fish," Mr Smith said.
