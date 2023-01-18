The Irrigator

Leeton Bidgee Classic cancelled in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 19 2023 - 9:39am, first published January 18 2023 - 3:00pm
The Bidgee Classic has again been cancelled this year.

THE future of the Leeton Bidgee Classic could be in jeopardy as organisers have again been forced to make the tough decision to cancel the event for the third straight year.

