The Irrigator

Local leader column with Jodie Ryan from My Plan Connect | January 2023

By Jodie Ryan
January 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My Plan Connect's Pieper (left) and Sarah. Picture supplied

"INCLUSION occurs when a diversity of people (different ages, cultural backgrounds, genders and abilities) feel valued and respected, have access to opportunities and resources, and can contribute to community or just a general conversation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.