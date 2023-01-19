"INCLUSION occurs when a diversity of people (different ages, cultural backgrounds, genders and abilities) feel valued and respected, have access to opportunities and resources, and can contribute to community or just a general conversation".
My Plan Connect started as a little side hustle because we could see in our community other providers were doing an amazing job in the caring field (they were and are) but, having lived experience with our loved ones we knew that what people living with a disability craved the most - to be treated just like everyone else. And why shouldn't they.
Living with a disability has enough challenges and some families really struggle with their everyday.
That is completely natural, what My Plan Connect want is for our families to know that their loved ones are not just being cared.
However, we are also belonging to a group or what we like to call the MPC family.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yesterday, I had a lady say to me - you should put your staff in a different uniform, so I know who has a disability and who doesn't. Guess what? That is not what MPC is all about.
We are a striving for inclusive communities and therefore we don't wear "uniforms" we all wear MPC merchandise. We are all super proud to wear the purple and green, regardless of our ability.
Everyone belongs to our MPC family.
Everyone is included in decisions. Everyone is included in conversations. Why? Because this is inclusion.
The best comment by a community member to date.
The team were at Altina Wildlife Park and a lovely person stopped and asked us where we were from. Once we explained what MPC does, she said, "I can't even tell who has a disability and who doesn't" and at that moment I thought, "it is working and this makes all the hard work, worth every minute we put into MPC".
Remembering that not all disabilities can be seen, there are many disabilities that are hidden. So always be kind and remember inclusion matters.
