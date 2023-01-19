A SWATHE of sport stars and their respective codes will have their names in the spotlight for Leeton's sportsperson of the year awards next week.
The Leeton Shire Sportsperson of the Year Awards will be announced on Australia Day in Mountford Park, with this year's nominees and their achievements said to have astounded the judging panel.
Last year was a big one for sporting stars throughout the shire as games, codes and events started to return to normal following the easing of COVID rules.
The nominees in this year's senior sportsperson of the year are Melanie Drysdale for team roping, Joey Fondacaro for football, Ua Ravu for rugby league and Noah Sands for F3 Motor Racing.
"Sands has moved into the senior ranks this year and celebrated by becoming the Formula 3 champion after a stellar year and probably deserves to be the slight favourite to take out the award," Leeton Shire Sportsperson of the Year committee member Tony Reneker said.
"However, the other nominees have strong cases as well and it certainly won't be a one-horse race.
"The result will be a very interesting one, with both Ravu and Drysdale representing at a national level, while Fondacaro might well be the sentimental favourite after captaining the Leeton United Football Club to another premiership in 2022."
The junior nominees are always difficult for judges to adjudicate and it is no different this time around.
"Leeton shire has once again shown its ability to develop greats sportspersons and we certainly punch above our weight in that department," Reneker said.
"A number of the nominees were successful in representing in their chosen sport at a state level.
"Last year's winner Solomon Liu is again nominated for the sport of basketball, but will have a host of other basketballers breathing down his neck.
"The young people nominated all deserve congratulations and recognition, as do their parents, families and coaches for providing the opportunity for them to shine."
The junior nominees are Kobe O'Callaghan (basketball), Solomon Liu (basketball), Xavier Chilko (basketball and Aussie Rules), Josephine Irvin (basketball), Blake Heath (athletics), Cody McCallum (Gaelic football), Ellena Halloran (swimming and athletics), Callum Dunn (rugby union) and Ruby Miller (netball and squash).
