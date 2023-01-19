The Irrigator

Roxy Theatre redevelopment now set to be open by the end of July 2023


By Talia Pattison
January 19 2023 - 4:00pm
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole (left) and Leeton Shire Council's group manager operations Tom Steele inside the theatre recently. Picture supplied

DESPITE Leeton Shire Council being adamant the redeveloped Roxy Theatre would be open to the community by June, this date has now been pushed back to the end of July.

Local News

