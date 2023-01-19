DESPITE Leeton Shire Council being adamant the redeveloped Roxy Theatre would be open to the community by June, this date has now been pushed back to the end of July.
While a major hurdle has been overcome with the pouring of a new concrete floor slab, the delay now is in the structural steel fabrication and installation.
This needs to be installed before other major works can commence.
"The construction and trades industries continue to face challenges in material and labour resourcing, which is also affecting the Roxy Theatre project," council's group manager of operations Tom Steele said.
"Council has had a big win in receiving Stronger Country Communities funding which assists the procurement of the retractable seating and other specialist technical equipment. This procurement activity is underway.
"The main priorities are to now work with the builder to seek alternative suppliers to commence structural steel fabrication by February."
However, these delays do mean the theatre won't be opened and ready-for-use until at least the end of July.
While this comes as a disappointment to both council and the community, the former said it was hoping by keeping residents in the loop, they would understand better where the project was up to.
"Builds such as the Roxy are not straightforward and often throw up unforeseen challenges," Mr Steele said.
"However with the pouring of the floor slab and ordering the new seating this means two major hurdles have been overcome and we can continue with momentum towards completing the project.
"It should also be noted the Lloyd Group build (for the theatre) is a fixed cost project, except for electrical, mechanical and hydraulic services.
"This means the price for the main build is contractually locked in.
"This way we can keep control of costs."
Council and Create NSW staff (a major funder of the redevelopment) are also meeting with the builder's management more frequently to ensure constant progress is made and any further latent conditions and risks are exposed quickly and dealt with.
"Council would like to thank the community for their continued patience for the project," Mr Steele said.
"The latest announcement of the Stronger Country Communities Funding for $981,981 demonstrates the state government not only sees great potential for the Roxy with being able to be a centre for performing arts within the region, but that they are confident in the project and in Leeton."
