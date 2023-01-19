The Irrigator

Incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton is campaigning in the state election - this time as an independent

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:00am
Member for Murray Helen Dalton has laid out the issues ahead of this year's state election in March. Picture supplied

WITH THE NSW state election just two months away, incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton is gearing up for a grassroots campaign in order to compete with the Nationals candidate Peta Betts.

