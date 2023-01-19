WITH THE NSW state election just two months away, incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton is gearing up for a grassroots campaign in order to compete with the Nationals candidate Peta Betts.
In the 2019 election, Ms Dalton ran with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party, but severed her ties with them last year and has continued on as the Member for Murray as an independent.
She said the campaign would be more difficult without the party's resources, but felt confident.
"We're getting organised, we'll earnestly be getting around the electorate in the next few days, and next week, we'll be campaigning in earnest," Mrs Dalton said.
Rather than select one topical issue and hammer down on it as many campaigns do, Mrs Dalton is casting a wider look at the Murray as a whole.
"That includes health, education, infrastructure - both railroad and digital connectivity - water, housing and workforce shortages," she said.
"It is a wide net, but there's a lot of work to do given we suffered from years of neglect before I came in, so we've got a lot of work to do."
Healthcare remains major concern though and Mrs Dalton said she would continue to push for a permanent full-time doctor at Leeton Hospital and for Griffith to be established as it's own central health hub, rather than fall into the Murrumbidgee district.
"There is a lot to do, but for Griffith, I think we're still looking at the hospitals and trying to have a mental health unit. The basic overall change that I want is for us to move away from Murrumbidgee Local Health District and have our own money for our own areas," she explained.
The Liberal/National coalition has been in town recently, chequebook open, announcing millions in grants and financial boosts, including funding for road repair and infrastructure projects and upgrades.
Ms Dalton said the "cash splash" was transparent and expected that voters would see through it as an "election stunt".
"I think it's pretty poor really, they wait until the election to splash the cash, but they're mostly re-announcements anyway," she said.
"They're trying to win the hearts and minds back, but I think people can see straight through that.
"I think people are looking for visionary planning, they don't want crumbs. They want decent infrastructure and sound policy."
The state election will be held on March 25.
