Drive business forward by vying for big bucks

LEETON shire businesses know all to well just how costly it can be to expand, move forward or even retain staff.
However, businesses in town wanting to do just that, but feel they may need a helping hand to do so, can now apply for funds under the state government's Regional Jobs Creation Fund.
These funds will also be available to businesses seeking to relocate to regional NSW to drive regional economic investment.
Leeton Shire Council's manager of economic and community development Michelle Evans urged businesses to think about applying.
"This investment by the NSW government will lead to more sustainable employment and stronger and more resilient regional economies," she said.
Under Round Three, grants will range from $100,000 to $10 million.
Funded projects will create and maintain regional jobs, diversify regional economies, and provide skills, and training opportunities, including for young people, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander individuals and people with disability.
Round three involves a two-stage application process.
The first, an expression of interest application, which will be assessed against the eligibility and assessment criteria.
Suitable projects will then be invited to progress to stage two, which will require the completion of a detailed application where further project information is needed.
Eligibility criteria, guidelines and further information can be found at www.nsw.gov.au/regional-nsw/programs-and-grants/regional-growth-fund/regional-job-creation-fund.
Expressions of interest applications close at 5pm on March 6.
