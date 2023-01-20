Riverina land values have continued to soar dramatically, as demand for property in the region refuses to slow.
In the year to July 2022, the total land value rose by 45.7 per cent in the Riverina, which comprises Wagga, Griffith, Leeton, Cootamundra-Gundagai and various other council areas.
The total value of land in the Riverina has risen from $27.8 billion to $40.6 billion, largely carried by the 53.3 per cent rise in rural land values.
Industrial property in the region experienced the next biggest growth (34.6 per cent) followed by residential (31.2 per cent) and commercial (15.3 per cent).
Land values are determined by private contractors and reviewed by the NSW Valuer General. They do not take into account the value of any homes or structures.
The values are used by councils to determine rates and also impact land tax.
Acting Valuer General Josh Etherington said the very strong increase in the Riverina's rural sector was driven by favourable seasonal conditions, secure water allocations, strong commodity prices and confidence in the agricultural industry.
"Rural lifestyle properties also experienced very strong increases due to demand for affordable properties within close demand to major regional centres," Mr Etherington said.
The areas where residential land value rose by the largest percentages in the Riverina were Coolamon (94.3 per cent) and the Bland Shire Council area (65.7 per cent).
Independent valuer Chris Egan said the surge in land values would have a direct flow on effect for the price of homes in the Riverina.
"If you own land then it's great, lots of people have had big increases in assets, but we don't want to see first-home buyers pushed out of the market," Mr Egan said.
"What we need is a long-term view of commercial, residential and industrial land availability so we have steady increases in land values over time rather than big jumps like this."
Land values in regional areas across NSW have slowly begun gaining ground on metropolitan areas like Sydney in recent years.
Mr Egan said this was due to more people choosing to live in regional areas rather than big capital cities.
"We're not seeing immigration into the large capital cities as much now but we're still seeing population increases in regional areas," he said.
"Demand is still increasing in these regional areas because of liveability. It's so much easier to live in regional areas than capital cities, especially for young families that are trying to buy their own home."
