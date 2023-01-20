The Irrigator
Photos

Leeton Yanco Swimming Club holding successful learn to swim program for vulnerable children

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 20 2023 - 1:00pm
The free learn to swim program has had a solid uptake in Leeton this summer. Picture by Talia Pattison

A PROGRAM aimed at ensuring all children know what to do in the water has had solid uptake in Leeton this summer.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

