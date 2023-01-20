A PROGRAM aimed at ensuring all children know what to do in the water has had solid uptake in Leeton this summer.
Hosted by the Leeton Yanco Swimming Club and supported by myriad organisations in town, the initiative aims to teach vulnerable children the valuable life skill of swimming.
This year there has been an increase in participants taking up the program, which has been held throughout the school holidays and led by swimming instructors and volunteers from the club.
It was held for the first time in 2022 at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, with the club finding both the success and the need for such an initiative to be important reasons to keep it going.
Lauren Brett has been leading the sessions with the children, grouping them into those who are younger and those who are slightly older.
"We average about 16 to 17 kids per day, which is really good," she said.
"We've been really lucky this year to run two half-hour sessions. The first is for preschool, kinder to year one students and then second has been probably from about year three and up, ranging in capabilities.
"It's such a crucial life skill and it's so important everyone learn to swim, especially from a young age."
While the club has been the main driver behind the program it has been assisted by many others to ensure it can go ahead, including a grant from both Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Soldiers Club.
This funding has allowed participants and their parents to access the program for free, while Leeton Community Care Development Inc has been providing free transport for participants.
The Leeton AECG and Leeton and District Local Aboriginal Land Council are also supporters, while the Royal Lifesaving Society NSW provided goggles and towels for participants.
"We cover all of the basics and the skills the kids need not just to swim, but what to do if they find themselves in trouble in the water," Miss Brett said.
"With our older kids we're focusing on broadening their skills, obviously with school swimming carnivals about to start, we'd love to see them jump in and have a go.
"It's such a great program. We've been very lucky to receive the funding we did to run this program again.
"It's been really wonderful to watch the kids learn and grow and start to have that confidence in the water."
