AN AUSTRALIA Day celebrating the contributions Leeton shire residents make to the community will be highlighted by several events in 2023.
Starting off the day will be a delicious barbecue breakfast under the shade and trees in Mountford Park, with all the usual trimmings expected from 7.30am onwards.
The Leeton Town Band will also be on stage performing to add to the mood of the morning.
Murrami will also be hosting its annual barbecue breakfast which always attracts a crowd, not just for the food, but the general chit chat and the odd game of backyard cricket.
Leeton's official Australia Day ceremony will start around 9.15am.
This will include not just the announcement of the winners of this year's Australia Day awards, including citizen of the year and young citizen of the year, but also a special citizenship ceremony.
Mayor Tony Reneker will give his address, while this year's Australia Day ambassador Peter McLean will also speak to the crowd.
Leeton Australia Day Committee chairman, councillor George Weston, encourages residents and visitors to help mark the day.
"Australia Day is an opportunity for everyone living in the Leeton shire to think about what it means to be Australian and is an opportunity to reconnect with each other," he said.
"It's for everyone to share in an opportunity to come together and acknowledge our collective contributions to Australia."
Following the official proceedings in the park, a tasty bush tucker lunch will be served where people can indulge in emu spring rolls and marinated kangaroo, sample a witchetty grub pizza and top it off with lemon myrtle cheesecake and wattle seed ice cream courtesy of Michael Lyons.
In the afternoon, everyone is invited to kick back, relax and cool down at a pool party taking place at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
Admission is free from 3pm to 8pm, with plenty of activities on offer, including games, entertainment, more bush tucker and rides on the Lions train.
In the spirit of coming together and recognising the contributions and efforts of everyone in the community, Leeton Shire Council is proud to have again worked towards a more inclusive and accessible event which is being supported for a second year by members of the shire's Aboriginal community.
"This year's event will include a smoking ceremony and a performance by the Parkview Public School cultural dance group, as well as a fascinating artefact display," council's events officer Fran Macdonald said.
"In addition, the Leeton community is invited to contribute to creating a large community painting, which will be available at both the park and the pool party."
In the lead-up to and immediately after Australia Day, a collection of photos of Aboriginal artworks and activities completed by the Leeton district schools will be projected onto the Chelmsford Place water tower on the evenings of January 23 to January 26.
