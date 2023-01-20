POPULAR children's author and entertainer Andy Jones knows a thing or two about making people laugh.
The secret? Flatulence jokes. These are something that featured in his two shows at the Leeton library on January 20, making both young and the young-at-heart crack a smile and a laugh.
Mr Jones brought his popular rap and rhyme show to the library much to the delight of those taking part.
A well-known author and children's entertainer, Mr Jones has many popular books to his name, including The Fartionary, The Enormous Book of Hot Jokes for Kool Kids, The Awesome Book of Rap, Rhyme and Putrid Poetry and The Burptionary.
He said bringing his rap and rhyme show to Leeton was something he enjoyed doing.
"It's a show about getting the kids to create rhymes on the spot, a lot of dancing, a lot of music, there's jokes and just a lot of fun," Mr Jones said.
"There's repetition in there, which is a good learning tool for the kids."
Mr Jones also takes his entertaining skills into schools and had enjoyed being back out in communities following the easing of COVID rules after a tough few years.
In a career spanning across many years, Mr Jones has written, recorded, published and performed his work to the audience it is intended for.
In every state capital in Australia and, from huge crowds celebrating New Year's Eve on the shore of Sydney Harbour, to libraries in far north Queensland, Mr Jones has the appropriate energy to get any audience totally engaged.
"I love getting out to the country, I've lived in the city my whole life, so it's great to come out to places like Leeton," he said.
"I always find the kids are so keen to be involved. It's great."
Mr Jones is also currently working on a new show called Roar Like a Dinosaur.
"I've put together like a theatre, performing arts centre, written 14 new songs, it should be great," he said.
"I've also got a new joke book coming out and a couple of other ones too. It's been pretty busy."
This week marks the final few days of the school holiday program at the library, with many interesting activities still to come.
