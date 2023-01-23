Young and old alike can now marvel over two new additions to Darlington Point's Altina Wildlife Park.
The park has two new male Nyala Antelopes, which were recently imported from New Zealand.
The animals, named Bahati and Salim, have just completed quarantining which saw them tested to ensure they are healthy and disease free.
Native to southern Africa, the species is a spiral-horned antelope weighing between 58 and 125 kilograms.
They can grow to a height of 92 to 106 centimetres and predominately feed on grass and lucerne chaff.
Altina Wildlife Park's animal and operations manager Rebecca Surian said staff are enjoying acquainting themselves with the two.
"They are a very relaxed pair," Ms Surian said.
"As half-brothers, they investigate anything new with much enthusiasm. We're very excited to have them."
Quarantining the animals for a month in New Zealand and then Australia is a necessity for any new animal at the park, according to Ms Surian.
"They are tested and checked to ensure they are disease free before they become part of our collection. But even that part of the process is fun because, although we were wearing protective clothing, we were still able to interact with them," she said.
"They are quite an unusual animal. Males in particular have fluffy fox-like tales and white stripes. The hair along their spine gets longer as they get older and will stand on end when they are cranky.
"They also have these awesome spiral horns, and with hair on their chin and front legs they look a little like a yak. They are unusual, but very cool and I think visitors will have a great time seeing them," she said.
Given the animals are included in the park's breeding program, plans are in place to bring in some 'girlfriends' for the pair.
"Depending on genetics, we are hoping to obtain some females. We would love to see some baby antelopes running around the enclosure at some point in the future," Ms Surian said.
"The girls look completely different to the boys so it will be nice to see the contrast between the them."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
