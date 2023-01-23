The Irrigator

Riverina Roadrunners, a new car club, will host its inaugural run on February 12

By Leonie Napier
January 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverina Roadrunners assisted in hosting the Cars for Kids show and shine in 2022 in Leeton. Picture supplied

THE Riverina Roadrunners will hold its inaugural club run to the Whitton Malt House as a meet and greet event on February 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.