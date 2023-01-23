THE Riverina Roadrunners will hold its inaugural club run to the Whitton Malt House as a meet and greet event on February 12.
Fire up your dazzling showpieces, polish up the chrome and meet at the Sycamore Street carpark at 11am for a relaxing Sunday drive.
Currently the club has nine historic vehicles registered with a stunning mix of Holden, Ford, American and British vehicles.
The aim of Riverina Roadrunners is to complement existing clubs by offering a smaller group who also share an interest in the value and beauty of historic vehicles.
Riverina Roadrunners encourages new members to join this social group where friends meet and continue to foster relationships, collaborate with other car enthusiasts, and promote the restoration, maintenance, and value of historic vehicles.
This not-for-profit club has already established itself as a community-minded collective having hosted the highly successful "Cars for Kids Show and Shine" for the Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador in 2022.
Members are looking forward to holding a range of events and activities that can give back to community as well as providing an opportunity to display their favoured treasures.
Additional benefits of this smaller club include greater opportunity for sharing knowledge and skills in all things automotive, as well as access to concessional registration schemes.
Top this off with enjoying monthly club runs and this invitation to be involved is hard to pass up.
Anthropologically speaking, studies such as Dunbar's Number suggest to develop and maintain meaningful relationships, we are more likely to have success if the circle of friends is smaller.
While this is theoretical it does make sense with the demands we have on our priorities and time.
The club has established a respectful code of conduct policy that benefits all members. General meetings are held bi-monthly on Wednesday evenings at the Wade Hotel at 7.30pm.
The next meeting will be held in March.
I am certain your interest is piqued and you are eager to explore this opportunity.
For more information and to register your attendance at the club run on February 12 at 11am, contact John on 0447 986 243.
