A late afternoon storm on Saturday played a big role in the results picked up in GDCA first grade.
Exies Diggers won the toss and elected to bat in their clash with Coro Cougars and while they lost Kyle Pete (13) when he was caught off the bowling of Jake Rand, Diggers were able to recover.
Josh Lanham and Paresh Patil got their side up to 41 before Jamie Bennett (1/8) removed Patil (18) while Liam Greenaway (4) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Matt Bruce (1/11).
Josh Lanham was providing the foundation for his side and when he was joined by Ben Fattore, the pair looked to push their side towards a defendable total.
Lanham (56) posted his fifty before the fourth wicket stand of 58 was ended by Rhys Carnell and Fattore (30) followed closely behind which helped Diggers finish their 40 overs on 8/154.
Tim and Jake Rand had the Cougars looking like they would be able to take a comfortable win with the Cougars sitting on 85 when Ash Verhagen (1/31) was able to make a breakthrough with the wicket of Jake Rand (42).
Just after the drinks break, with the Cougars on 107, Nick Zappala (2/10) picked up the wicket of Signor (10) and followed it up four runs late with the wicket of Lawrence (3) before players were forced from the field.
With play eventually abandoned with the Cougars sitting on 3/111, the Coro side went home with the points due to their superior run rate.
Meanwhile after scoring 122 Hanwood looked to be in the box seat with the Eagles struggling at 2/16 after 10 overs before the afternoon storm saw the game abandoned with points shared.
