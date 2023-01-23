The Irrigator

Leeton's Cody McCallum has returned from a successful overseas trip representing Australia in Gaelic football

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Leeton's Cody McCallum (top) and (below) with his Australian team representing on field in Gaelic football. Pictures supplied

LEETON'S Cody McCallum has come away from representing Australia with more skills and knowledge to his name.

