LEETON'S Cody McCallum has come away from representing Australia with more skills and knowledge to his name.
Cody was chosen to represent his country in Gaelic football after he was a member of the Riverina South West under 15s NSW Combined High Schools AFL team which won the state carnival in Coffs Harbour in 2021.
From there, he was invited by Wanderers Australia to participate in the 15-16 years AFL tour in Ireland, which took place in December last year.
Cody and his parents travelled to Ireland and England where the matches were held and the Australian team dominated.
"We won all of our games ... I kicked a couple of goals," Cody said.
"It was the best experience.
"I think it was a bit of a surprise that our Australian team did so well.
"In saying that though the standard was really high."
As well as playing in places throughout Ireland and into England, Cody and his family were able to spend Christmas overseas and enjoy taking in the sights along the way.
It was the first time Cody had played Gaelic football, but said it was an experience he won't soon forget.
"It was something different compared to Aussie Rules," Cody said.
"You're kicking a different shaped footy, I liked kicking the round ball a little better because it just goes.
"I played everywhere. Midfield, forward and back.
"It was really good to play, but also meeting new people and making new friends along the way."
Cody is a young player with the Leeton-Whitton Crows, still qualifying in the under 17s age group.
He said there were some elements of Gaelic football that could transfer over to the Australian game when he takes to the field with the Crows this season.
"There's probably a few things ... mostly physicality," Cody said.
