IN THE coming months more than 20 extra children per day will be able to attend the Leeton Early Learning Centre thanks to the upcoming completion of upgrade work at the facility.
It was announced last year in March that Leeton Shire Council would fund the purchase of a new demountable classroom at the Leeton Early Learning Centre (LELC), with the aim to increase its operating capacity from a 68 places per day service to an 88 place per day service.
The focus of this expansion is to allow the centre to be able to take more children aged up to three-years-old onsite to help alleviate the growing number of young children on the current wait list.
The idea is to also assist parents with critical skills sets to return to the workforce sooner.
Construction of the footings for the new demountable building will start this week with the delivery of the building and associated works, including plumbing, fencing and electrical, expected to be completed by the end of this month.
A new storage shed and playground structure will follow, which is set for completion by the end of February.
All of these works will be carried out by Leeton shire-based contractors, according to council's manager of business services Brent Lawrence.
"As a result of the project being delivered within budget, we have also been able to install solar panels at the LELC, which will significantly reduce our quarterly electricity bills," he said.
"The current wait list at LELC is very high, but once the daily operating capacity has been approved, being able to offer another 100 places per week (all up) will please many families within our community.
"Several families have had to change their return-to-work schedules and reduce days of working because of the unavailability of quality childcare within Leeton shire. This expansion goes some way to addressing the demand versus supply shortages that are being felt in all regional communities."
On top of those benefits, it is hoped the expansion will also allow for opportunities to employ more staff at the LELC, as well as being a place for educators to continue to grow and expand their skills in this workforce.
"Once the new classroom is successfully installed and we have received our Occupation Certificate, the LELC can then apply to the NSW Department of Education to officially extend its licensed places operating capacity," Mr Lawrence said.
"Approval can take up to 90 days, meaning the new classroom will likely not be allowed to open until around mid-to-late April."
