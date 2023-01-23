There were plenty of outstanding performances from Leeton athletes who made the trip across to Griffith for the 52nd MIA Carnival.
Leeton's track and field stars were among the first to try out the new facility at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre, which was officially opened before the event started on Sunday.
Blake Heath was one of the Leeton stars who really enjoyed the trip over to Griffith, breaking five records in the under-12 boys multi-class.
Starting in the shot put with a throw of 4.37m was able to break the previous record of 3.80m and continued that form to break the long jump record by almost a metre with a leap of 2.24m.
The impressive day continued as Heath moved to the discus net as he broke the previous record by over two metres hurling the discus a distance of 10.81m.
Heath broke another record when he moved to the track shaving off almost 17 seconds off the previous 100m record before setting a new record in the 200m event.
Heath capped off his day by taking out the under-12 multi-class age champion.
Louis Killen was able to come away with the under 9 boys age champion, while Lily Paton came home equal first in the under 14 girls with Griffith's Amanda Hopkins.
Van Gregurke capped off a strong day for the Leeton club to take out the under-6 boys age championship.
Next up for will be the Region Four Track and Field Championship which will be held in Griffith at the start of February.
