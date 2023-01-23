Three men have been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a two-car crash between Narrandera and Leeton.
Emergency services were called to the Irrigation Way at Mackellar Road, Cudgel, at 7.13am on Tuesday following reports of a crash.
Upon arrival emergency services found two men trapped in one of the vehicles.
A third man, aged in his 40s, was also taken to the same hospital.
The crash has closed the Irrigation Way in both directions between the Newell Highway at Narrandera and Mackellar Road.
Heavy vehicles travelling southbound can use Vance Road, Koonadan Road and Colinrobbie Road.
Light vehicles travelling southbound can use local diversions.
Motorists travelling northbound, including heavy vehicles can use the Newell Highway and Sturt Highway onto Innisvale Road back to Yanco.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
