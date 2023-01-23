THERE were 186 players on course for round nine of twilight golf, with many still on the lounge or back at work.
Team captains need to make sure they get around all their team members and get out and enjoy the course.
There are two more rounds until teams are split into divisions after the completion of round 11.
That will leave six rounds following the split and the grand final on March 26 is locked in.
Captains please remind your players to put this date on their calendars.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Nick Puntoriero took advantage of his handicap last Friday night returning a nett 28 to be player-of-the-week for round nine.
Other great rounds came from Ray Marks, Ken Bloem and Peter Butler on 30, with Stuart Symes, Reece Maguire, Mason Boardman and Scotty Piva all recording 31s.
There were a host of players on 32 and the ball cut-off was 33.
There was also not a lot of change in the team standings.
A lot of fluctuation is still expected each week depending on which team gets their entire eight players on course.
