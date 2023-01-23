Martelle Maguire is looking for more success with her bargain buy Millys Prince.
After scoring at Riverina Paceway last week, the nine-year-old drawn well at Junee on Tuesday.
While he won from barrier eight last time out, the Leeton trainer-driver doesn't head into the Thank You Burcher Family Pace (2170m) with a great deal of confidence despite drawing barrier two.
"It depends on whether or not we get held out," Maguire said.
"If we lead we might be a good chance but you just never know. He seems to like the 2200 so we will be hoping for a bit of luck."
One thorn in her side is Nathan Turnbull is set to start favourite with Baby Bee Miine drawn immediately to her inside.
Millys Prince didn't have to lead last week but Maguire believes it could be a different story on a different track.
"Junee is a bit of a tricky track with that uphill straight," she said.
"We definitely weren't expecting anything drawn eight last week but since he last raced we've started swimming him and he seems to love it.
"Maybe it has made him a bit tougher and he's going good."
However she has been thrilled with how Millys Prince has been racing.
Not only was he able to breakthrough for his first win in 18 months in his eighth start for the stable in August but he's been able to add two more wins in the past two months.
While he hadn't been placed in his last five starts leading into it, Millys Prince has quickly taken the mantle of stable favourite.
"He's done really well, I only bought him to give myself something to drive as the previous trainer told us he was really quiet and good to drive," she said. "I thought it was exactly what I need to get a bit of confidence back after being out of the game for a little bit.
"He's been very good to me."
Maguire also lines up Halloween across the seven-race card.
In his fourth start for the stable, Halloween was unlucky last start after getting dragged back but Maguire was still pleased with the effort.
"Unfortunately I should have pulled out a bit sooner but the horse I was sitting on was one of the favourites and I thought it would carry me through to the straight and it didn't quite work out that way but I was happy with how he came home," she said.
