Police seize cash, drugs, weapons in Leeton

POLICE allegedly found a trifecta of goods when executing a search warrant in Leeton.
Police from the Murrumbidgee Police District were carrying out the search warrant just before 12.30pm on Friday, January 20 when they allegedly located money, prohibited drugs and prohibited weapons.
As a result, a 37-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Leeton police station where he was charged with eight offences, including supply prohibited drug, deal with the proceeds of crime and possess prohibited weapon.
The man was refused bail and appeared in Griffith Local Court on January 23.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Leeton police on 6953 1399.
