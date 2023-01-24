The Irrigator

Donation allows Football Wagga to subsidise fees

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Football Wagga is hoping to increase female participation in soccer across Wagga thanks to a generous donation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.