LEETON firefighters are known for their bravery, but at their core are their big hearts as shown during a recent rescue.
The old stereotype is firefighters saving cats up trees, but it was a trio of baby ducklings who needed rescuing in Leeton recently.
While completing training, Leeton Fire and Rescue was called just down the road in Kurrajong Avenue to assist in removing some baby ducklings from a drain.
The little ones had been separated from their family and had become stuck, with a resident calling on the fire brigade to assist.
Leeton Fire and Rescue Captain Emma Tyrrell said it wasn't a call that happened every day, but it was treated with the same amount of seriousness as any other response.
"We were able to save three, which was really nice ... they were stuck in the drain," she said.
"We left them with the resident who called us and they were going to join them back with their mum.
"Occasionally we do get calls like that, but not very often. Griffith actually had a similar call in the same week as well."
Residents who do come across injured wildlife can also contact WIRES Australia, with volunteers located in Leeton and the wider Riverina area.
To report a sick or injured animal, contact WIRES on 1300 094 737.
