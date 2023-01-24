LETTER writing is a forgotten art form.
Letters can be reread over and over again. They can be stored safely away and, of course, they also provide information of historic value. These days, texts and emails get read and deleted and are lost for ever.
Meanwhile, other forms of communication, like social media, can sometimes become a platform for toxic behaviour and hate speech.
Therefore, when letters that have been locked away, sometimes for decades, come to the surface, it is always an emotional experience to read the thoughts and words of people who are no longer with us.
Recently a visitor from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Jaqueline Richardson, passed through Leeton and was generous enough to provide some letters and other items that had belonged to her father Jack Lloyd, who was born in Leeton almost 100 years ago.
The letter revealed a strong and special friendship that existed between two young men before it was cut apart due to the cruelties of war.
Jack Lloyd was born at Leeton on September 7, 1925 as Frederick John Lloyd to Frederick William Lloyd known as Fred and his wife Grace.
Fred Lloyd Senior was a well-known and highly-committed member of the Leeton community.
He was highly-involved in the construction of the original swimming pool in Leeton in 1932 and, in 1940, was in charge of construction of the Patriotic Hut.
He was on the committee of the Leeton Trotting Club, was a leader in the Leeton Cubs in the 1930s, played bowls for the Leeton Soldiers Club and ran for the Leeton Hospital Board in 1933.
His big love however, appeared to be AFL football.
He played with the Leeton club in the 1920s and was on the Leeton AFL Club Committee for a number of years after his playing career was over.
He was a first grade selector in 1939 when Leeton were crowned premiers and was appointed a year later in 1940 as the club president. So involved was he in AFL, that in the late 1940s, junior clubs in the South West Zone, played for, among other things, the Fred Lloyd Cup.
Fred and Grace and their children, including Jack Lloyd, lived at 27 Cedar Street Leeton. The side of their house backed onto Tindle Lane and, across the laneway, at 25 Cedar Street lived another family who were also widely known in the Leeton area.
Bert and Gertrude Brady and their family lived at 25 Cedar Street and young John Richard Brady, known as Jack or Jackie, was best mates with the young Jack Lloyd.
Jackie Brady was born six months after Jack Lloyd in March 1926 and attended the same school and were in the same class. Like Jack Lloyd's father, Jackie's grandfather was also well known and influential in the Leeton shire community.
Just to confuse things, Jackie's grandfather was also known as Jack Brady, and he has often been given the kudos as being the of "father of the Australian rice industry".
Isaburo Takasuka was a Japanese parliamentarian who migrated to Australia. In the early 1900s he experimented with growing rice at Swan Hill and seed from his first crop was passed onto researchers at the Yanco Experimental Farm around 1915-16. Results were not that spectacular, but were described as "encouraging" despite several years of poor yields.
Frustrated by the poor results in 1920, Jack Brady, who was employed by the NSW Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission (WCIC), was sent to California to investigate alternate crops.
Jack was quick to identify that the Californian soil types and climatic conditions were very similar to that of the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area.
Jack brought back three Californian seed varieties and these were the foundation of commercial rice production in the MIA with two sisters, Margaret and Lois Grant, the first to try the new seeds. The first commercial crop in 1924 yielded 222 tonnes and, for his efforts, Jack Brady was gifted with a 300 pound reward from the state government. He would later have a Leeton street, Brady Way, named after him.
It is doubtful that the two Jacks, Lloyd and Brady, were even aware of their respective grandfather and father's accomplishments. With only Tindle Lane separating their houses, the boys spent most of their spare time playing together and became almost inseparable.
They were well known to each other's families and in some ways were like brothers. Both boys also shared a curse in their date of birth as it meant as they grew older, they would be called upon to serve their country in World War II.
By the time the boys had turned 17 they had their own nicknames for each other, with Jack Lloyd becoming "Duke" and Jackie Brady becoming "Butch". Both boys then decided to enlist with the Royal Australian Navy Reserve as 17-year-olds.
The slightly older Duke Lloyd was first to go in March, 1943 with Butch Brady following in June that same year. Although separated by the war, Duke and Butch wrote regularly to each other, although sadly, only two letters exist today, one to each other. The letters make fascinating reading and it is clear the two young men have a genuine fondness for each other as they reminisce and make plans for after the war.
The first letter from Butch to Duke is dated February 5, 1945. Butch had recently returned from 14 days leave, which had been spent in Leeton. He explains while in Leeton he saw Duke's mother and father, as well as his sister Shirley, who were apparently very pleased to see him and invited him to tea.
He then reminisces about the night they spent outside the Cabaret in Pine Avenue, Leeton sitting in a car with two nice young girls. Butch goes on to explain the two girls are both now nurses and their names are Cassie Kearney and Marg Cox. He also discusses another girl they both know, but has apparently now "gone to the pack". He then wants Duke to give his best to Pat, who is a significant female interest of Duke's. He signs off in a poignant last sentence stating "... hope to see you soon, then a celebration we shall have".
Duke's last letter to Butch is three months later dated May 5, 1945. He explains when he was last on leave, he visited Butch's grandfather, but unfortunately, he was not at home. He further explains while on leave in Leeton he caught up with John Aubusson, Keith McLeay and Peter Miller.
He confides his love interest Pat was at home with him during his leave, but with a certain chivalry declares "I'll say no more!!!".
He reminds Butch it is 16 months since he last saw him and asks to be remembered to his family and grandparents. He signs off "so long for the present, look after yourself and all the best pal".
The tragic part is that Duke's letter to Butch was penned just three days after Butch was killed in action on Tarakan Beach Borneo on May 2, 1945. In what could be considered in a slightly callous manner, Duke's letter to Butch is returned to him with a brief note written by a R Eales of the RANR stating that "I regret to inform you that Tel. J.R. Brady has been killed in action".
Butch's death was a tragedy for the whole family. His cousin Jill Eckley nee Brady, can recall the news being delivered to her mother. This was not the first time Jill's family would be on the receiving end of such terrible news, as her father, Michael Rooney, was also killed in action when she was only five.
"We were was living in Cootamundra at that stage and it was just a terrible time," she said.
Flags were flown at half-mast in Leeton as a mark of respect with the The Murrumbidgee Irrigator commenting that "much sympathy is felt for the relatives of J.R. Brady who was very well liked in Leeton and was a popular member of Foran's dance orchestra as a drummer".
It was later ascertained that Butch has been killed during the landing at Tarakan with a piece of shrapnel striking him in the chest killing him instantly.
Not too much is known about what happened to Duke (John) after the war. In 1946 his sister Shirley, married Edward Francis Ronfeldt at St Joseph's Leeton and he was listed as a groomsman.
He later married the Pat referred to in the letter, who was Patricia Watkin from Chatswood in Sydney. He worked at the Leeton Cannery and Leeton Motors before turning his hand to farming.
While on the farm they had two children, Jaqueline and Margot, but at some stage they moved to Sydney where he became a successful businessman and died in 2000.
It is also clear that Duke never forgot his best mate Butch and held on to his last letter and some photos for the rest of his life. A year after Butch's death, he inserted an in memoriam in The Murrumbidgee Irrigator where he described himself as his dearest pal. A sad, but heartfelt tribute to his best mate.
