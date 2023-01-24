He then reminisces about the night they spent outside the Cabaret in Pine Avenue, Leeton sitting in a car with two nice young girls. Butch goes on to explain the two girls are both now nurses and their names are Cassie Kearney and Marg Cox. He also discusses another girl they both know, but has apparently now "gone to the pack". He then wants Duke to give his best to Pat, who is a significant female interest of Duke's. He signs off in a poignant last sentence stating "... hope to see you soon, then a celebration we shall have".