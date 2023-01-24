The Irrigator

Double demerits will be in effect from January 25 to 29, as more are expected to hit the roads

By The Irrigator
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
Double demerits will be enforced from January 25 to January 29.

NSW Police have reminded Leeton shire drivers to be safe on the roads, with Operation Australia Day again bringing double demerits back.

