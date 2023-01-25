The Irrigator

Leeton shire's Paul Maytom has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia as part of 2023 Australia Day honours

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:51am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Paul Maytom has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of this year's Australia Day honours. Picture by Talia Pattison

A DISTINGUISHED honour has been bestowed on Leeton's Paul Maytom, who has dedicated his life to serving the shire community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.