A PLEASANT drop in temperature encouraged 24 bowlers to take to the greens for last week's Thursday social bowls at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
On rink five John Breed, Mark Morgan and Len Eason picked up nine shots on the final four ends to run out comfortable 23-11 winners over Bill Watt, David Noad and Phil Morris.
Rink four saw Rob Graham, Greg Caffery and Larry Harrison have no answer to the heroics of Bruce Dale, who inspired his teammates Ken Hillier and Len Clare to a comfortable 17-11 victory.
The comeback-of-the-year, so far, belonged to Mick McAliece, Owen O'Callaghan and Tony Wood who came from a 10-shot deficit after just six ends to record a morale boosting 20-16 win over John Leech, Alan Corneliusen and Glen Neyland.
In the final match of the morning, Mick O'Connell's consistency was the catalyst to his side snatching victory from the jaws of defeat after coming from a shot down going into the final end.
O'Connell teamed with Neil Condron and Rattles Retallick to record a nail biting 18-17 win over Leo Plant, Bob Bunbury and Bill Creber.
Resting touchers of the morning belonged to Plant and O'Callaghan, who ironically also recorded a wrong bias along with Wood.
Eighteen bowlers took advantage of a glorious Saturday morning with winning skippers and scores being Len Eason 20-14 over John Leech, Len Clare 18-14 over Phil Morris and Rattles Retallick, who recorded a 16-12 win over Mark Lemon.
Resting touchers were recorded by Leo Plant, Tony Wood, Bill Mitchell and Ross Cantrill with Len Clare registering the only wrong bias.
