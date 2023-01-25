The Irrigator

Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW called to hot plate fire which they say could have been a lot worse

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW have had a busy start to 2023. Picture by Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW

A HOT plate fire could have been much worse at a Leeton property, with Fire and Rescue urging residents to be up-to-date with their cooking safety measures.

