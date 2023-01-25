A HOT plate fire could have been much worse at a Leeton property, with Fire and Rescue urging residents to be up-to-date with their cooking safety measures.
Leeton Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at a home in Golf Course Estate where a hot plate had caught alight.
Water was used to try and put the flames out, but this a big no-no when it comes to kitchen fires when oil is being used.
"It ended up being self-extinguished by the time we got there, but there was some damage," Leeton Fire and Rescue Captain Emma Tyrrell said.
"It could have been a lot worse.
"We just want to make people aware that they shouldn't be using water to put out a fire when using oil (or to put out a fat)."
Instead, Captain Tyrrell said the steps to follow should include turning off the stove or hot plate if it's safe to do so and then use a lid to cover to flame.
A fire extinguisher or fire blanket can also be used in the first few seconds of ignition.
Of course, dial Triple Zero to seek extra assistance.
The incident was one of several Leeton Fire and Rescue have been called to this month in what has been a busy start to the year.
"We're averaging a call a day at the moment, which is a bit unusual," Captain Tyrrell said.
"We've been called to the usual fire alarms, but also to assist at some bigger incidents in Griffith, they've been really busy over there."
Captain Tyrrell also reminded residents of a free service Leeton Fire and Rescue provides where they can come into a home for a fire safety visit.
Here the firefighters will discuss safety and can also install 10-year lithium batteries in smoke alarms.
For more information or to book in a home safety visit with Leeton Fire and Rescue call the zone office on 6929 5700.
