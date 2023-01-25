JANUARY seems to be racing past already with Australia Day now here.
As usual, we are lucky here in Leeton with so many choices for activities - there are activities at the pool, awards in the park this morning, numerous community breakfasts and lots of free entertainment in many of the clubs and pubs around town.
Here at the Leeton Soldiers Club we host local musicians Remedy, who are always popular.
As part of our Australia Day promo, we are also giving away an Aussie summer pack, filled with lots of goodies and valued at over $1000.
I can't believe how quickly the year is moving.
Here at the club, we are now moving onto our planning for Easter and Anzac Day.
It's crazy to think that we are only just a couple of months out from both of those.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We're still not 100 per cent sure what we are planning for our Easter celebrations this year.
However, if it is anything like our Christmas festivities, I'm sure it will be fantastic.
Although it does hardly feel like we've even had a summer this year up until recently.
We have been very spoilt (or unlucky depending on what side of the fence you're on) that we haven't had many days of very hot weather this year.
I feel the weather has been rather mild, without the days-long heat waves we are used to.
But there is still one whole month of summer left - perhaps the really hot weather is still yet to come.
Here's hoping.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.