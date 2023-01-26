The Irrigator
Photos

Tanya Lewis Leeton's 2023 Citizen of the Year, Josie Irvin the Young Citizen of the Year

By Talia Pattison
Updated January 26 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Tanya Lewis (left) is the 2023 Leeton Citizen of the Year and Josie Irvin the 2023 Young Citizen of the Year. Picture by Talia Pattison

A DEEPLY-HUMBLED Tanya Lewis was at a loss to describe just what being named this year's Leeton Citizen of the Year means to her.

