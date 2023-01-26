A DEEPLY-HUMBLED Tanya Lewis was at a loss to describe just what being named this year's Leeton Citizen of the Year means to her.
Mrs Lewis took out the top honour at this year's official Australia Day ceremony in Leeton on Thursday, with Josie Irvin named the Young Citizen of the Year.
Both were humble in their acceptance of their awards, with Mrs Lewis visibly shocked when her name was called out.
Last year was an emotional one for Mrs Lewis, with her mum and two close friends passing away.
She dedicated the award to her late mother and her father, who was on hand to watch her take home the honour.
"It's really humbling, this is so very special," Mrs Lewis said.
"It was a shock for sure, but it is definitely a hugely-sentimental award following on from a hard year."
Mrs Lewis was recognised for her professional role, which among other things, includes co-ordinating the Meals on Wheels program in Leeton.
She is a volunteer with several community groups in Leeton and is the first to put her hand up to help someone when they need it most.
This trait is seen not just in her professional workplace, but outside of it as well.
"I want to dedicate this award to my dad and my late mum ... it is because of them that I am who I am today," Mrs Lewis said.
Young Citizen of the Year winner Josie Irvin was also surprised to take out the top gong, beating out many other big achievers in the shire.
Josie is a talented sportsperson, leader and community member.
She had a big 2022, achieving an incredible range of achievements in sporting, performing arts and scholastic endeavours.
These included representation with NSW Primary School Sports Association basketball team at the national championships in Bendigo, she was a NSW under 14s basketball representative at the Southern Cross National Championships in Melbourne and was the Riverina player of the tournament at the NSWPSSA basketball championships.
Josie is also a talented netballer, also representing at a high level with that sport.
She said she was proud to be named the Young Citizen of the Year.
