The Irrigator

Noah Sands named 2023 Leeton Sportsperson of the year, while Xavier Chilko takes home the Junior Sportsperson of the Year title

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Sands (left) was named the Senior Sportsperson of the Year, while Xavier Chilko took out the Junior Sportsperson of the Year title. Picture by Talia Pattison

A HIGH-FLYING motorsport star and an up and coming junior sporting hero have taken out Leeton's sportsperson of the year accolades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.