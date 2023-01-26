A HIGH-FLYING motorsport star and an up and coming junior sporting hero have taken out Leeton's sportsperson of the year accolades.
Australian Formula 3 champion Noah Sands was named the Senior Sportsperson of the Year, while Xavier Chilko took out the Junior Sportsperson of the Year title.
Sands had a breakthrough year in 2022, taking out the Formula 3 championship before securing sixth place in the Tasman Series, which wrapped up in December.
After getting a taste of the S5000 series, Sands is now hoping to compete in the category full-time this year with Garry Rogers Motorsport as he continues his rise up the motorsport ladder.
Sands has been a regular nominee in the sportsperson of the year categories, as well as the other Australia Day award categories for Leeton.
He said the Senior Sportsperson of the Year title was one he wouldn't soon forget.
"It's very humbling to win, even just to be nominated," Sands said.
"Motor racing is a sport that's not always out there, so to win it's really good.
"It's nice to be able to be here to accept the award."
The plan for Sands will be to one day make the progression to V8 Supercar racing, a feat only few achieve.
For Xavier the Young Sportsperson of the Year award came about as a result of his involvement in a swathe of sports, but also his many achievements across these different codes, grounds and courts.
In 2022 he was selected to represent the Riverina School Sporting Association at the NSW Primary Schools Sporting Association state carnivals in touch, basketball, rugby league and Australian Rules Football.
Xavier also went on to represent NSW at the Australian Football School Sport Australia Championship held in Adelaide.
Xavier received a Riverina Blue Citation and was also awarded the NSW Premier's Sporting Challenge Scholarship Award in recognition on his school sporting achievements in 2022.
Outside of school sport, he was also selected to represent NSW Country at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
"Basketball is definitely my favourite, but I like playing all kinds of sport," Xavier said. "I was pretty surprised to win."
