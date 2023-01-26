UNITY was the message displayed during Leeton's Australia Day official ceremony.
While debate is ongoing across Australia surrounding celebrations on January 26, the Leeton shire community continues to take the approach of inclusivity.
The official ceremony on Australia Day in Leeton again included many nods to Leeton's Indigenous history - past, future and present.
The event started with a poignant welcome to country from Wiradjuri Elder William Ingram, who also conducted the raising of the Aboriginal flag.
Elijah Ingram and Zane Lyons also moved through the crowd gathered for a smoking ceremony, warding off any bad or negative spirits.
The importance of Aboriginal people and their history and heritage was part of many speeches on the day, including from mayor Tony Reneker and Australia Day ambassador Peter McLean.
"We really must reflect on past mistakes made as there were many mistakes made," Mr McLean said.
"We must recognise the impact, the damage, the loss, the sadness and the inequity (created by these mistakes).
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Mostly, of course we must reflect on these mistakes so we never repeat them. I'm of course talking about the injustices made against Indigenous people right across Australia."
Parkview Public School's Wiradjuri dance group also performed on the day, while delicious bush tucker was served up, Aboriginal artefacts were on display and an Indigenous artwork was created by all community members.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.